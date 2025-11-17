Horror Movie News

Stone Creek Killer trailer: Clayne Crawford psychological thriller is coming to theatres and VOD this month

Posted 4 hours ago
Clayne Crawford of the Lethal Weapon TV series stars in the serial killer thriller Stone Creek Killer, and the trailer is online nowClayne Crawford of the Lethal Weapon TV series stars in the serial killer thriller Stone Creek Killer, and the trailer is online now

Just a few days ago, Deadline shared the news that Vertical has acquired the distribution rights to the psychological thriller Stone Creek Killer, with the plan to give the film a limited theatrical and VOD release on November 28th. Along with that announcement comes the unveiling of a trailer, which can be seen in the embed above – so check it out and see if this is a movie you’ll be wrapping up the month of November with!

Clayne Crawford of the Lethal Weapon TV series stars in the film as a small-town police chief who, with the help of a psychic, hunts a serial killer while navigating mounting suspicion of himself. Lyndon Smith (National Treasure: Edge of History) plays the psychic. Also in the cast are Britney Young (Glow), Vincent Washington (Young King), Andrew J. West (The Walking Dead), and Adam Hicks (Zeke and Luther).

Crawford was most recently seen playing Coach Scott Dobbs on the Hulu series Chad Powers. Other credits over the years include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, A Walk to Remember, Swimfan, Jericho, CSI, 24, The Glades, Leverage, Justified, Rogue, NCIS: New Orleans, Rectify, Into the Dark: They Come Knocking, and a whole lot more.

Robert Enriquez (Cash for Gold) directed Stone Creek Killer from a screenplay by Clint Elliott. Enriquez and Elliott produced the film together, with Susan Elliott serving as an executive producer. Production took place in  Minnesota, which is also where the story happens to be set.

Enriquez told Deadline, “Stone Creek Killer builds tension and keeps audiences guessing until the very end. I’ve always been drawn to the unknown and unsettling, and this story lets us explore that world of psychics and serial killers in a raw, stripped-down way.” Vertical SVP Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi added, “Robert has crafted an atmospheric serial killer thriller with some gut punch twists that will keep genre fans guessing. We look forward to presenting the film to audiences later this month.

Are you a Clayne Crawford fan, and are you looking forward to watching him take on the case of the Stone Creek Killer? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know what you thought of it by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
