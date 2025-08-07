Stranger Things spin-off apparently has Twin Peaks vibes

Stranger Things may officially be coming to an end at the end of this year, but that doesn’t mean that’s the last we’ll get of the universe, as a spin-off is already in the works. Even though it was announced three years ago after the conclusion of season four of Stranger Things, the spin-off still remains quite a mystery. But one of the stars may have cracked a piece of the puzzle.

In a new Variety profile, Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer said the only person in the cast who could figure out anything about the planned spin-off was Mike Wheeler himself, Finn Wolfhard. As Wolfhard put it, it’s “like David Lynch’s ‘Twin Peaks.’ Sort of an anthology and different tones but similar universe or same universe. I think set in different places and all tied together through this mythology of the Upside Down. Don’t even talk about Hawkins. Don’t have any mention of our characters. They were toying around with ideas in case Netflix wanted them. I’m sure they do, and I’m sure it will happen, but there’s nothing official. I think the coolest way, the way that I would do it, there has to be labs everywhere. If there was one in Hawkins, there’s one in Russia. Where else could they be?”

That leaves the possibilities in the Stranger Things spin-off virtually limitless. And no doubt fans of the Netflix series will keep clinging on until they can be upside down no more – which may take quite a while considering the fourth season reportedly hit over 1 billion hours watched, something we wouldn’t be surprised to see topped come this fall. And while critical ratings have slumped a bit (the show’s first season has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes while season four sagged to a still strong 88%), the support that the show continues to get from its fanbase can’t be ignored.

As for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the final eight episodes will be spread throughout Thanksgiving week and New Year’s Eve, with the final episode premiering on December 31st.

What do you want to see in a Stranger Things spin-off? What could help elevate the lore around the series?