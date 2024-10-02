Stream: new horror film from the Terrifier team will get a digital release before Halloween

Terrifier cast member Michael Leavy has directed a new horror film called Stream – and not only has he brought Terrifier and Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone on board to handle the special effects, but he also packed the cast with genre icons. Here’s a sample of the Stream cast list: Tony Todd (the original Candyman himself), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Dee Wallace (The Howling), Mark Holton (Leprechaun), Daniel Roebuck (Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (The Devil’s Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Tim Reid (Stephen King’s It), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2), Jadon Cal (Megaboa), and Linden Porco (Leprechaun Returns). Iconic Events Releasing gave the film a theatrical release in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico at the end of August (you can read our review at THIS LINK), and now our friends at Bloody Disgusting have confirmed that Stream will be receiving a digital release before Halloween! The movie will be available to watch on Fandango at Home, iTunes, and Apple TV as of October 15th.

Leavy directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Leavy, Steven Della Salla, and Robert Privitera. Here’s the synopsis: When Roy and Elaine Keenan realize their family is drifting apart, they decide that something needs to be done. Roy forces his work to take a back seat and they seize the opportunity to recreate a vacation from their past. A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need, however that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family’s favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for. The Keenan family consists of characters played by Charles Edwin Powell, Danielle Harris, Sydney Malakeh, and Wesley Holloway.

Iconic Events Releasing will also be giving Terrifier 3 a theatrical release. The date for that one is October 11th. Leavy provided the following statement: “ We are excited to give our loyal fans the ultimate experience! After they see Terrifier 3 in theaters, they now have the chance to fill that gore bug and get more from our team and Damien Leone in seeing Stream from the comfort of their own home – before going to see Terrifier 3 again, of course. “

Will you be watching the digital release of Stream? Let us know by leaving a comment below.