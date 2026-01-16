Stream 2: Brian Quinn and Joe Imburgio of Impractical Jokers have written the horror sequel

Comedy fans may know Brian Quinn from the hidden camera comedy show Impractical Jokers and/or the podcast Tell ‘Em Steve-Dave, which started out on Kevin Smith’s podcast network – but Quinn is also known to be a big fan of the horror genre, which is why he has shown up in movies like Victor Crowley and Screamboat. Now, he has taken his horror fandom to the next level by teaming with Impractical Jokers producer Joe Imburgio to write a sequel to the 2024 film Stream!

Stream Refresher

Terrifier cast member Michael Leavy directed Stream from a screenplay he wrote with Jason Leavy, Steven Della Salla, and Robert Privitera. Here’s the synopsis: When Roy and Elaine Keenan realize their family is drifting apart, they decide that something needs to be done. Roy forces his work to take a back seat and they seize the opportunity to recreate a vacation from their past. A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what they need, however that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls, the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family’s favor. Roy must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for.

The cast included Tony Todd (the original Candyman himself), Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Danielle Harris (Halloween 4), Bill Moseley (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Dee Wallace (The Howling), Mark Holton (Leprechaun), Daniel Roebuck (Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (The Devil’s Rejects), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Tim Reid (Stephen King’s It), Charles Edwin Powell (Exorcist III), Bob Adrian (The Conjuring 2), Sydney Malakeh (Cheer Camp Killer), Wesley Holloway (Terrifier 2), Jadon Cal (Megaboa), and Linden Porco (Leprechaun Returns).

Stream 2

Quinn dropped the Stream 2 news during an interview with Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast. He said (with thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the transcription), “ Me and Joe Imburgio, who is one of the writers on Impractical Jokers and a very close friend of mine, we wrote the script for Stream 2. I’m so excited. We just handed it in last week. “

Quinn said that he and Imburgio started kicking around Stream 2 ideas with Michael Leavy over drinks after the Stream premiere, so Leavy asked them to write the sequel. He added that he and Imburgio wrote one of the characters specifically for Chris Jericho to play.

Leavy confirmed on social media that Quinn and Imburgio are “ a perfect match for where we want to take this franchise. They get it. From day one, they completely understood the tone. They’re massive horror fans and cut from the same cloth as us. Their success in comedy translates perfectly to horror, it’s truly a secret weapon. Scares, like jokes, are all about beats, they live and die by timing—and they know how to land both. They know what works. We truly feel this film will thrill our fans, both old and new. So buckle up, ST2EAM is going to be a fun ride! “

Are you a fan of Stream? What do you think of the idea of Brian Quinn and Joe Imburgio writing Stream 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.