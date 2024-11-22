Tony Jaa returns to hard-hitting, bone-breaking action in the trailer for Striking Rescue

The Thai action superstar who would continue Jackie Chan’s acrobatics legacy mixed with Muay Thai action returns to grit with his new film.

We’ve taken a look at Tony Jaa’s breakout hit Ong Bak in an episode of our Reel Action series that’s available on the JoBlo Originals Channel on YouTube. Since his first few Thai films, in which he was heavily involved in the action creation, Jaa would inevitably branch out into international films. Movies like Furious 7xXx: The Return of Xander CageSkin TradeTriple Threat and KillZone 2 would utilize him, but the Thai star wouldn’t quite reach the kind of showmanship that he displayed in his earlier movies. The upcoming movie Striking Rescue may just be the return to form.

It was recently reported that the film has been acquired by frequent martial arts film distributor Well Go USA for the North American distribution rights. Well Go USA has just released the official, hard-hitting trailer for Striking Rescue. Per THR, “Directed by Cheng Siyi, the action revenge movie follows An Bai (Jaa), a veteran Muay Thai expert who goes on a take-no-prisoners mission of revenge after his wife and daughter are brutally murdered by mysterious forces. The film co-stars Chinese actors Hong Junjia and Shi Yanneng.”

The movie is an original production from the Chinese streaming service, Youku, which will be releasing the film to its subscribers in China on Friday. Striking Rescue will also be the first Youku original that has secured U.S. distribution, and the company is planning to make this the jumping-off point to expand their content and theatrical productions into the international markets. The hard-hitting action film was being shopped to international buyers at this week’s American Film Market by the sales outfit Blossoms Entertainment, which is based out of Beijing. 

Additionally, a deal is also in place for the distribution by Shinesaeng Ad.Venture, which will see a theatrical release of Stiking Rescue in Jaa’s native country of Thailand. The film is scheduled to start screening in Thai movie theaters on December 5, followed by North American theaters on December 6.

Are you excited to see Jaa back in an elbow-striking, knee-flying starring role? Have you enjoyed the other movies in his filmography? Sound off below!

