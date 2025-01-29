Super Bowls ads this year will reportedly be featuring a number of AI-driven commercials

The usage of AI in professionally creative outlets is still a controversial topic. It’s been over a year since the Writers’ Guild and Actors’ Guild had protested against the studios where one of the issues was the threat of overbearing use of this new technology. Coca-Cola would recently come under fire for producing a holiday commercial using AI generations. Other projects like the posters for Civil War and the opening credits of Marvel’s Secret Invasion have received criticism for employing the technology at the expense of possible artists in the industry who could have also created the pieces of work.

The Hollywood Reporter is now revealing that commercials in the upcoming Super Bowl event will be presenting advertisements for AI-driven products. Mark Evans, the executive VP of ad sales for Fox Sports, told THR, “AI is coming. If it’s not already here in almost every business, it will be coming like a freight train. So you will see some more AI focused creative, which I think intuitively would be expected.” Additionally, Evans states that massive companies that invest in AI and some AI-focused companies will be represented during the broadcast of the game. That’s not to say that we won’t get the usual round of big game commercials. Evans says, “A lot that’s old is new again. You’ll see a ton of beverages. You’ll see a ton of tech. You’ll see a ton of salty snacks and financials.”

He isn’t quite ignoring the factor that AI will have on entertainment, though. Evans also addresses that they acknowledge the challenges that creative projects will inevitably face with the technology as he explains, “The only category, quite frankly, that is down year-over-year, is — and we lump these two together — movie studios and streamers. Whether that’s still the fallout from the writers strike and just how much that industry has changed post-COVID is probably playing into part of that. And it’s not like they’re not represented, they just won’t be represented as much as they’ve been historically.”