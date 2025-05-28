It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the deunked runtime for James Gunn’s Superman movie!

Update: Moments after printing our initial report about the runtime for James Gunn’s Superman, Gunn debunked reports circulating about the length of the upcoming superhero film. Gunn corrected false reports about the runtime, saying, “That’s not correct. It’s almost totally locked – meaning we’re just finishing a couple VFX shots over the weekend – but that’s not the running time.”

Original Article: Before you leap any tall buildings in a single bound to land at your local theater for a screening of James Gunn’s Superman, you might want to know how long you’ll be seated for one of this year’s most-anticipated cinematic spectacles. According to international distributors (and the DC Films News Twitter account), the runtime for DC‘s Superman is 122 minutes.

DC Films News shared a post on Wednesday with Superman’s runtime displayed below the film’s title. You can check out the post below:

While some fans think 122 minutes is a “perfect” runtime for Superman, others expressed concern that the movie is too short to give the characters it introduces adequate screen time. I would caution those worried about not getting enough time with Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner or Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho to see the film before making any assumptions, but you do you, Boo.

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

