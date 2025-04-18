James Gunn’s ideal vision for Superman takes flight in a behind-the-scenes video with new film footage

Happy Superman Day, everybody! Before the Easter Bunny hops into town, the Son of Krypton returns with a behind-the-scenes video highlighting the heart and dedication powering his latest adventure. Superman is DC Studios‘ first feature film to hit the big screen as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Gods and Monsters arc. Superman soars into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and sincerity, delivering a Superman driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

In today’s behind-the-scenes video for Superman, Peter Safran says James Gunn was unsure if Big Blue was in his future until inspiration struck. Gunns admits to being confused about what to do with Superman for years before arriving at the plot and focus of his upcoming film. “This character is noble, and he’s beautiful,” Gunn says about Superman in the BTS video. Next, actors David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult comment on the project’s grueling scheduling and the uniqueness of Gunn’s script and vision.

As the video plays, we see Isabel Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho. Both look positively stunning as their superhero personas, with Carrigan’s Metamorpho looking like he’s ripped right off the comic book page. Finally, Corenswet comments on Superman’s habit of wearing his red trunks on the outside of his suit, which the actor finds “liberating.” The video continues, showing us the Daily Planet, new footage from the film, and more.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Twisters, Hollywood ) in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult (the X-Men movies, Juror #2) as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham), Nathan Fillion (the Guardians of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad), Isabela Merced (Alien Romulus), Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, Booksmart), Sara Sampaio (At Midnight), María Gabriela de Faría (The Moodys), Wendell Pierce (Selma, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Alan Tudyk (Andor), Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) and Neva Howell (Greedy People).

Is today’s behind-the-scenes video for Superman getting you more excited about the film? Let us know in the comments section below. Superman comes to theaters on July 11, 2025.