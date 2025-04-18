Pop Culture

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC celebrate Superman Day

Posted 58 minutes ago
Superman Day is a global celebration of the world’s first Super Hero. Superman Day will rally audiences around the world to commemorate Superman through one-day experiences, publishing, podcasts, limited-edition products, and a few surprises. On April 18, DC invites fans around the world to come together and celebrate Superman by wearing the iconic S-Shield symbol and share their stories about Superman. When fans don the S-Shield, representing strength, heroism and hope, it can ignite the hero within and remind them that Superman stands for the best qualities of humanity.

Superman Day will also showcase new looks at DC Studio’s highly anticipated feature film from Writer/Director James Gunn, Superman, releasing in theaters and IMAX nationwide on July 11, 2025, and internationally beginning 9 July 2025, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Writer/Director and DC Studios Co-Chief James Gunn and DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee joined forces ahead of Superman Day to share what Superman means to them and to encourage fans to tell their own stories about Superman. See James and Jim’s story on DC’s social media feeds and follow @DCOfficial and @Superman to share your own Superman story on Superman Day.

This Superman Day, DC Superpowered Storytellers arrives in classrooms, homes and after-school clubs to help middle school students unlock their inner superhero and tell their stories with courage and authenticity. The WBD education initiative will feature comic book-inspired activities and includes a virtual field trip to DC headquarters and Warner Bros. Studios, giving students a unique look into the world of DC’s legendary Super Heroes and iconic blockbuster films as they discover the secrets behind crafting bold, action-packed adventures. Learn more here.

Airing on April 18, a dedicated Superman Day episode of DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast. Hosted by nerd commentator Frankey Smith and entertainment journalist Tyler Coates, alongside comic correspondent Coy Jandreau, the trio will celebrate what Superman means to them, deep dive into the history of the iconic Super Hero and the lasting impact Superman has had, and continues to have, on pop-culture. Connect with the DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast on Max and Max YouTube and anywhere podcasts are available. DC Studios Showcase: The Official Podcast presented by Max is your inside source for the latest and greatest from DC Studios.

Wherever Max is available, Superman Day will be celebrated with DC Hub takeovers, themed rails, and priority content placements! Watch Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman: The Animated Series, Superman & Lois, and more, on Max. Other Superman Day streaming celebrations include TBS with a Superman-themed Big Bang Theory marathon, Adult Swim’s My Adventures with Superman mini-marathon, and Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! marathon.

For those who are located in Los Angeles, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is hosting a one-hour guided Studio Tour focused on Superman and the DC Universe on April 18, including a screening on the iconic WB backlot of 1978s Superman: The Movie starring Christopher Reeve as Superman, Marlon Brando as Jor-El, Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, and Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. Celebrate the Man of Steel’s enduring legacy with an action-packed day full of activities and go behind the scenes of your favorite DC films, props and costumes.

Superman: The Movie will be introduced by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz and DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. The Warner Bros. Studio Store in the tour’s Welcome Center will also showcase DC comic book art from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with special appearances from comic book artists. As a bonus, any DC merchandise purchase will include a free special edition comic book, while supplies last.



Source: DC
