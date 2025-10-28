David Gordon Green to direct high-concept action thriller Supermax

There’s a new movie called Supermax coming our way – and no, it doesn’t have anything to do with that Green Arrow movie David S. Goyer was trying to get made almost twenty years ago, or the “prison for the supernatural” project we heard about sixteen years ago, or the 2016 TV show, or the 2017 TV show. This one is a high-concept action thriller that’s set up at Miramax, and Deadline reports that David Gordon Green has signed on to direct the film.

Green previously worked with Miramax on his trilogy of sequels to the 1978 slasher classic Halloween: Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. He got his career started with the low budget drama George Washington back in 2000, following that with the romantic drama All the Real Girls, the psychological thriller Undertow, and the drama Snow Angels. He shifted over to making stoner comedies with the 2008 film Pineapple Express, which he followed with the stoner fantasy film Your Highness, and the black comedy The Sitter. Then came the comedy drama Prince Avalanche (which was a remake of an Icelandic film), the crime drama Joe, the drama Manglehorn, the comedy drama Our Brand Is Crisis, and the biographical drama Stronger. The 2018 Halloween film was his horror debut. After making that divisive trilogy, he was going to make a trilogy of Exorcist movies – but the first one, The Exorcist: Believer, was so poorly received, the trilogy idea went out the window and Green shifted over to the comedy drama Nutcrackers.

Now, it’s action time. For Supermax, he’ll be working from a screenplay by David Weil and David J. Rosen, whose collaborations include the TV shows Hunters and Invasion. The story they crafted for this one follows two FBI agents investigating a murder perpetrated within the world’s most secure prison.

Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona are producing the film for The Picture Company. Weil and Rosen will serve as executive producers with Miramax’s CEO Jonathan Glickman, President of Film Alexandra Loewy, and COO Thom Zadra. Natalie Laine Williams is an associate producer and Senior VP Spencer Ela is overseeing the project.

Green has also directed episodes of the TV shows Eastbound & Down, Red Oaks, Vice Principals, There’s… Johnny!, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and The Righteous Gemstones. He’s currently working on the series Scarpetta, based on the Patricia Cornwell novels, for Amazon’s Prime Video, and is collaborating with Rosen on the Apple TV series Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.

Writers and producers have been trying to get projects titled Supermax to catch on for a long time, so I hope this one will become popular enough that we can retire that title for a while.

Are you interested in watching a David Gordon Green action thriller that’s set inside a prison? Share your thoughts on this Supermax by leaving a comment below.