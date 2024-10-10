French creature feature Survive gets a January release in North America

The French creature feature Survive is making its way to North America, as Deadline reports that Samuel Goldwyn Films has picked up the distribution rights and are planning to give the film a theatrical and VOD release sometime in January.

Directed by Frédéric Jardin and from a screenplay written by Matt Alexander (which is actually a shared pseudonym for Mathieu Oullion and Alexandre Coquelle), Survive follows Julia and her loving husband who celebrate their son’s birthday on their boat in the middle of the ocean. When a violent storm nearly capsizes them, the family awakes in a desert land. Earth has undergone a tragic polarity reversal, draining water from the oceans. The family must race to safety before the water returns all while battling hungry creatures from the abyss that hunt for fresh flesh. That sounds like a set-up for a good time to me!

The film stars Emilie Dequenne (Close), Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), Arben Bajraktaraj (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1), and newcomers Lisa Delamar and Lucas Ebel. It was produced by Marc Stanimirovic and Marc-Etienne Schwartz, with Ludovic Naar serving as an executive producer.

Zach Martin, Goldwyn’s head of marketing, provided the following statement: “ Survive is a gripping adventure with high production value and a strong emotional core that has blown away audiences in Europe. We’re confident that the U.S. will embrace this exceptional thrill ride. “

Jardin previously directed the comedies La folie douce, Les frères Soeur, and Cravate club, the crime thriller Sleepless Night, and episodes of the TV shows Braquo, Spiral, Totems, and Ein paar Tage Licht. The French film Sleepless Night went over so well, it received a Tamil and Telugu remake called Thoongaa Vanam, an English-language remake called Sleepless (which starred Jamie Foxx), and a Hindi remake called Bloody Daddy.

Does Survive sound interesting to you, and are you glad to hear that it’s going to get a North American release in just a few months? Let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you caught the movie during its European release, let us know what you thought of it.