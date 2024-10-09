Jamie Foxx on bringing his health scare story to the stage for upcoming Netflix show

Jamie Foxx had a run of three shows in Atlanta earlier this month which will be the basis for an upcoming Netflix special.

There are still so many unanswered questions as to what exactly went down with Jamie Foxx when he experienced a “medical complication” back in April 2023. And while Foxx can disclose anything he chooses and has called this a “personal journey” , it has left fans in the dark even as he continues making public appearances. Now that Jamie Foxx has concluded his three-night run of shows dubbed One More Chance, he is detailing what it took to get back on the stage.

While celebrating backstage at one of the shows, Jamie Foxx told those around him, “It was an excruciating time to be able to open those wounds every single day for three nights. It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. We’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh or what they may not laugh at. Any comedian will tell you that’s the thing, the worry is the thing. Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and a half and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on.”

With that, Jamie Foxx joked that this show took a lot out of him and he might go back to the true basics of comedy. “I am never going to go through this again. My next jokes will start out, ‘knock, knock. I’ll do an hour and a half of ‘knock, knock’ jokes…Let’s sit back, watch it, and build toward a newer, brighter and healthier future.”

While it has been reported that Jamie Foxx’s stand-up show will eventually be made available on Netflix, no details have yet to be released. While he got his start in the stand-up scene back in the late ‘80s, Foxx has only had a few official specials, beginning with 1993’s Straight from the Foxxhole.

As for what else Jamie Foxx has in store elsewhere, Back in Action (alongside Cameron Diaz) will debut on Netflix in January, while he will also star alongside Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood in Tin Soldier.

We here at JoBlo.com have to commend Jamie Foxx for this run of shows, embracing the opportunity head-on and on his own terms.