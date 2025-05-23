Tin Soldier: Scott Eastwood and Robert De Niro take on a cult leader played by Jamie Foxx

Exactly three years ago this month, back in May of 2022, production began on an action thriller called Tin Soldier , with director Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer) at the helm and a lead cast consisting of Scott Eastwood (Alarum), Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver), and Jamie Foxx (Ray). You’d think a project like that would have an easy ride out into the world – but Deadline reports that it has only just now secured North American distribution through Samuel Goldwyn Films. They plan to release the film sometime later this year.

Scripted by Furman and Jess Fuerst, the film has the following synopsis: The Bokushi (Foxx) preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him. Surrounded by his devout, military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons. After several failed infiltration attempts, the government — in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) — recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), an ex-Special Forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life. Previous reports revealed that John Leguizamo (Land of the Dead), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Rita Ora (the Fifty Shades franchise), Nora Arnezeder (The Offer), Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joey Bicicchi (Black Bird) are also in the cast.

Furman and Fuerst produced Tin Soldier alongside Steven Chasman and Keith Kjarval. The film is coming our way from Unified Pictures and Current Entertainment.

Although I can’t see the title without thinking of the song “One Tin Soldier” from the 1971 classic Billy Jack and am going to get that song stuck in my head every single time I see anything about Tin Soldier, this does sound like an interesting movie to me and I look forward to checking it out.

Are you looking forward to seeing Scott Eastwood, Robert De Niro, and Jamie Foxx in action in Tin Soldier? Let us know by leaving a comment below.