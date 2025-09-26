Stolen Girl: Kate Beckinsale tries to save a child in our Exclusive Clip from the rescue thriller

The rescue thriller Stolen Girl , directed by James Kent (Testament of Youth, Lost Boys & Fairies) and starring Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Vacancy), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Suicide Squad), and Matt Craven (Crimson Tide, Jacob’s Ladder), has received a digital and theatrical release today, and to mark the occasion we’re sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from the film! This clip gives an extended look at a scene where Beckinsale attempts to save a child from a bad situation, and you can check it out in the embed above.

Scripted by Kas Graham and Rebecca Pollock Stolen Girl is “based on extraordinary real-life events.” The story follows a determined mother, Mara (Kate Beckinsale), whose world is shattered when her ex-husband, Karim, abducts their young daughter, Amina, and flees to the Middle East. Desperate to bring her child home, Mara teams up with Robeson (Scott Eastwood), an enigmatic ex-marine and child abduction specialist. Their mission takes them to Beirut, where they’re pulled into a treacherous web of international espionage, betrayal, and corruption. As time runs out, Mara faces the hardest choice of her life—reclaiming her daughter or leaving her behind for her own safety. Arvin Kananian (Triangle of Sadness, Caliphate), Alejandra Howard (Bird Box: Barcelona, Fatima), Ana Golja (Degrassi: Next Class, Connor Undercover), Talia Asseraf (Skincare, Off the Grid), Robert Farrior (American Made, Babygirl), and Jordan Duvigneau (Homeland, Mood) are also in the cast.

The film was produced by Monika Bacardi, Andrea Iervolino, Scott Lambert, Luca Matrundola, and Frida Torresblanco. The screenwriters also served as executive producers. Pollock previously worked on the sci-fi horror film Woken, while Graham provided additional material for the romantic comedy Expecting Love and the mystery thriller Last Passenger.

Are you interested in Stolen Girl, and will you be watching the movie this weekend? Take a look at our exclusive clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below. JoBlo’s own Alex Maidy already had the chance to watch the film, and you can read his review of it at THIS LINK.