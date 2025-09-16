Kate Beckinsale and Scott Eastwood go searching for missing kids in the trailer for James Kent’s Stolen Girl

Around 460,000 to over 560,000 kids are reported missing in the United States every year, but this time, they picked the wrong child to steal from her protective mother. Today, Vertical brings an intense trailer for Stolen Girl to the forefront, starring Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Vacancy), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising, Suicide Squad), and Matt Craven (Crimson Tide, Jacob’s Ladder).

James Kent (Testament of Youth, Lost Boys & Fairies) directs Stolen Girl, based on a screenplay by Kas Graham and Rebecca Pollock.

Here’s the official synopsis for Stolen Girl:

Based on extraordinary real-life events, Stolen Girl follows a determined mother, Mara (Kate Beckinsale), whose world is shattered when her ex-husband, Karim, abducts their young daughter, Amina, and flees to the Middle East. Desperate to bring her child home, Mara teams up with Robeson (Scott Eastwood), an enigmatic ex-marine and child abduction specialist. Their mission takes them to Beirut, where they’re pulled into a treacherous web of international espionage, betrayal, and corruption. As time runs out, Mara faces the hardest choice of her life—reclaiming her daughter or leaving her behind for her own safety.

Releasing on September 26, 2025, today’s Stolen Girl trailer finds Kate Beckinsale’s Maureen experiencing the unthinkable when her daughter is kidnapped in broad daylight, and Maureen thinks she knows who did it. When all hope appears lost, Maureen meets Robeson (Eastwood), an ex-marine and child abduction specialist, looking to strike a deal to find and bring Maureen’s missing daughter home safely. The problem is that finding a needle in a haystack can take years, let alone a child in a great, big world. Maureen begins to lose hope as time passes, but a twist of fate reignites the fire of her search as all the rules of engagement fly out the window.

Stolen Girl, starring Kate Beckinsale, Scott Eastwood, Jordan Duvigneau, Matt Craven, and Arvin Kananian, will be released on September 26, 2025. How far would you go if someone kidnapped your child? Would you let the cops handle everything or seek your own means of bringing them home safely? Let us know in the comments section below.