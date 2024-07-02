Jamie Foxx says he was “gone for 20 days” during medical issue

When Jamie Foxx suffered a “medical complication” in the spring of last year while filming Back in Action, it raised a lot of questions. Some of it was conspiracy bull centering around the overall secrecy (read: privacy that was meant to give the family time to themselves) but most was genuine concern for the actor. So many of his fans weren’t just curious as to what happened but wondered if and when he would return to the spotlight. Thankfully, his recovery has been a steady one and he has been open with his fans. In recent statements, he detailed part of what made the entire ordeal so scary.

In a new video posted by The Art of Dialogue (via People), Jamie Foxx told a small crowd, “Look, April 11th last year. Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil.” Snap. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.” That’s scary enough, but Foxx provided more details about those days, adding, “So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me [that] my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor…They gave me a cortisone shot. The next doctor said something’s going on [in my head]. I won’t say it on camera…”

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

While Jamie Foxx did avoid giving us all of the details, we can’t hold that against him. What difference does it truly make which information he decides to share with people? Honestly, it’s great to see him out and about and doing things on his own terms. He had made a few public appearances prior but he and his family have also kept the condition closely guarded, something that backfired and caused some of the aforementioned rumors. But we have to respect Jamie Foxx for the rebound and hope he continues to get better.

It, too, will be nice to see him hopefully return to promoting movies, with Back in Action – co-starring Cameron Diaz, in her first movie in a decade – set to debut on Netflix on November 15th.

What is your favorite Jamie Foxx performance? Give us your pick and keep sending those good vibes!