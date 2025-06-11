Jamie Foxx, Robert De Niro, and Scott Eastwood see combat and cult-like figures unleash hell in Brad Furman’s Tin Soldier trailer

What do you get when you put Scott Eastman (The Longest Ride, Wrath of Man, Alarum), Jamie Foxx (Ray, Baby Driver, Day Shift), and Robert De Niro (Goodfellas, The Alto Knights, Heat) in a heated trifecta between the government, highly-trained combat veterans, and a cult-like movement that could spell disaster for innocents? The Brad Furman (The Lincoln Lawyer, City of Lies, The Infiltrator) action thriller Tin Soldier, of course! Today, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Amazon MGM Studios proudly present an explosive trailer for Tin Soldier, bringing high stakes, bad attitudes, and cool hair to a genre that never quits.

Scripted by Furman and Jess Fuerst, the film has the following synopsis: The Bokushi (Foxx) preaches to hundreds of veterans who have been drawn to the promise of protection and purpose under him. Surrounded by his devout, military-trained followers, he has built an impenetrable fortress and amassed an arsenal of weapons. After several failed infiltration attempts, the government — in the form of military operative Emmanuel Ashburn (De Niro) — recruits Nash Cavanaugh (Eastwood), an ex-Special Forces asset, who was once a disciple of The Bokushi. Nash agrees to use his vulnerable past and insider knowledge of the enigmatic leader to finally get revenge on the man who took everything from him, including the love of his life. Previous reports revealed that John Leguizamo (Land of the Dead), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Rita Ora (the Fifty Shades franchise), Nora Arnezeder (The Offer), Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) and Joey Bicicchi (Black Bird) are also in the cast.

Filming for Tin Soldier began in 2022 in Thessaloniki, Greece, before moving to Drama later in production. Chris Hajian composed the score, with today’s Tin Soldier trailer giving audiences a taste of the film’s moody atmosphere, Foxx’s charismatic cult leader, the Boskushi, and Robert De Niro’s Emmanuel Ashburn laying down the law in the face of oncoming madness.

Brad Furman directs Tin Soldier from a script by Jess Fuerst. The film will be released later this year.