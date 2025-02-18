Suzanna Son has been cast as a regular in season 3 of Ryan Murphy’s Monster series

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has proven to be another success for Ryan Murphy, so work has now been rolling on the third season of the Monsters series for the big streamer. It was announced somewhat recently that Charlie Hunnam would star in Monsters season 3 as Ed Gein, and Netflix has revealed that Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander, and Olivia Williams will be joining him. Laurie Metcalf will play Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, Ed Gein’s mother, while Tom Hollander will play iconic director Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams will play Alma Reville, Alfred’s wife.

Deadline is now reporting that season 3 has now added actress Suzanna Son, known for Red Rocket and HBO’s The Idol, as a series regular. Per Deadline, “Son is a trained pianist, dancer and vocalist who made her acting debut opposite Simon Rex in Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, which was released in theaters by A24.” Son and the cast had earned an award win for the Ensemble Spotlight Award at the Middleburg Film Festival. She was also nominated apart from the cast in the Breakthrough Performer category at the 31st Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards, as well as for Best Supporting Female at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Ed Gein became infamous in the 1950s when authorities discovered that he had killed multiple people as well as dug up graves from a nearby cemetery to craft a variety of household items and clothing from the remains. His case served as an inspiration for many notable horror villains, including Leatherface in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs, and, of course, Norman Bates in Psycho.