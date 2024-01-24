Sylvester Stallone shares amazing painting of an iconic scene from Rocky

Fans of Sylvester Stallone may know that the actor also has an affinity for art outside of movies. Stallone, in addition to his creative endeavors as an actor, writer and director, also does paintings in his personal time. If you follow Stallone on his official social media accounts, from time to time, you may get a glimpse of pieces he’s been working on. Or maybe just past works that he was keen to share. Stallone also loves to share the works of others that have captured the spirit of his films.

On his official Instagram account, Stallone shared a striking painting that captures one of the many iconic scenes of the first Rocky. In the piece titled The Chosen One, we’re shown a still from the very first scene of the movie where we’re introduced to Rocky Balboa scrapping for change in a bottom-of-the-barrel boxing fight at a church with many drunks in attendance. Balboa is fighting Spider Rico, who famously cheats, and would also make a return in Rocky Balboa in 2006.

Stallone’s post about the painting reads,

“A fantastic painting by @john_rivoli depicting Rocky’s beginnings. As though he was chosen to make that enlightening journey. Check out @john_rivoli the best Rokie artist in the world.” The artist, John Rivoli, is an official creator for Sly’s online store and is an official Rocky (or “Rokie”) artist. Rivoli’s own post for the painting reads, “THE CHOSEN ONE New Art Release available now! www.iconsinart.com. follow me for more rare content. Get your Limited Edition Fine art prints at IconsInArt.com!”

Famously, in Rocky III, Stallone would display two stunning paintings from artist LeRoy Neiman — one of Rocky in a pose with his championship belt that was made from an image used in the original poster and certain home video covers, and of course, the famous painting of the freeze frame at the end when Rocky and Apollo have their secret rematch behind closed doors and both take a swing at each other simultaneously, leaving it a mystery as to who arose as the victor until Rocky revealed that Apollo won in Creed.