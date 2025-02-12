Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter TV series in development at Amazon MGM Studios with Radio Silence directing

If you’ve been wondering, “Where the hell have you been, loca?” when it comes to Twilight star Taylor Lautner, wonder no longer. It turns out that the actor has been hunting his sworn enemy all this time… werewolves. Variety reports that Lautner will star in and executive produce Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, a new series in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

“ After wrapping the final ‘Twilight’ film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized—but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn’t just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling…Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise. As he navigates his double life—Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night—Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question—what happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy? “

Daisy Gardner is the creator and showrunner of the series, with Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett serving as directors and executive producers via their Radio Silence banner.

Taylor Lautner played Jacob Black in Twilight, but The Twilight Saga: New Moon director Chris Weitz was planning on recasting the role with an actor who could more accurately portray “ the new, larger Jacob Black. ” However, Lautner wasn’t willing to give up the role. He weight-trained extensively and gained approximately 30 pounds in order to keep the role. In less than a month, the studio announced that Lautner would keep playing Jacob. After The Twilight Saga: New Moon, he returned for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Although the synopsis makes it sound like Lautner hasn’t been in anything since Twilight, the actor did appear in Grown Ups 2, The Ridiculous 6, Cuckoo, and Scream Queens before he stepped away from Hollywood for close to a decade.