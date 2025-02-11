Paul Giamatti to play paranormal DJ Art Bell in biopic from Radio Silence

From Ghostface to a paranormal DJ? Deadline reports that the filmmaking team known as Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) are teaming up with Paul Giamatti for a biopic about the late Art Bell. Best known as the founder and original host of Coast to Coast AM, Bell would field unscreened calls from all sorts of people, listening to stories of alien abduction, conspiracy theories, strange creatures, and just about everything you could imagine.

According to Deadline, several studios, including Universal, Amazon, and Warner Bros., are bidding on the Art Bell biopic. Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves are writing the script. This is a bit of a different project from the team that has given us Ready or Not, Abigail, and two Scream movies, but it has the potential to be quite interesting. Plus, I could watch Paul Giamatti do just about anything.

However, before Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett turn their attention to Art Bell, they are said to be prepping the Ready or Not sequel to start shooting in the spring. The first film starred Samara Weaving as a young bride who her spouse’s wealthy family hunts as part of a ritual. We don’t know much about the sequel, only that Weaving will be returning to star. “ I’m all in, ” said Weaving before the official announcement of the sequel. “ I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together. ” The directors have previously teased that the Ready or Not sequel will be “ an absolute f***ing banger. “

As for Giamatti, one of his next projects will see him live out his dream of joining the Star Trek franchise. He’s set to play the main villain of the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series. Taking place in the 32nd-century era of Star Trek: Discovery, Starfleet Academy will follow a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy.

The series stars Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Bella Shepard (Wolf Pack), George Hawkins (Tell Me Everything), Karim Diané (One Of Us Is Lying), Zoë Steiner (Significant Others), and Sandro Rosta (Snitches Get Stitches). The cast also includes Holly Hunter (The Incredibles) as the captain and chancellor of Starfleet Academy. There will also be a few familiar faces. Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, and Mary Wiseman will be reprising their Discovery roles of Jett Reno, Admiral Vance, and Sylvia Tilly, respectively. Additionally, Robert Picardo will be playing the Doctor, reprising the role in live-action for the first time since Star Trek: Voyager.