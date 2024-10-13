Ready or Not sequel moves forward with Radio Silence & Samara Weaving

Just a few weeks after Samara Weaving declared her interest in sequel to 2019’s Ready or Not, word comes that the Radio Silence horror flick is officially getting a follow-up…and we’re definitely ready!

While no details over plot or release schedule were announced, the Ready or Not sequel will bring back Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy as writers, in addition to Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett as directors. Weaving, too, will be returning as Grace, the central character of the original. In the 2019 movie, a bride meets her husband’s family, only to be drawn into the world’s most dangerous version of hide and seek.

Last month, Weaving expressed her drive in getting a Ready or Not sequel going and gave a tease of what was to come. “I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together.” Weaving has marked herself as a modern scream queen, with Scream VI, The Babysitter, Azrael, and more to her credit.

Like a lot of genre fans, we really dug the first Ready or Not, giving it an 8/10 in our original review, predicting its cult following that eventually led to a sequel. The movie did well with critics overall as well, holding a 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Outside of Ready or Not and the past two Scream movies, Radio Silence has kept their V/H/S anthology series alive, hitting their fourth entry with last year’s V/H/S/85, in which all of the films were set in 1985, playing off of their anthologies set in 1994 and 1999. Their most recent release was this year’s Abigail, while they have a stake in Guy Ritchie’s upcoming Fountain of Youth.

Are you looking forward to the sequel to Ready or Not? Where do you think the story will go? Draw your card and let us know below!