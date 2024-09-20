Ready or Not 2: Samara Weaving is “all in” for the horror sequel

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving says she’s “all in” on returning for the recently announced Ready or Not 2

Five years ago, genre regular Samara Weaving starred in a very cool horror comedy called Ready or Not, which was directed by Radio Silence members Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who went on to make the two most recent Scream sequels and the “Dracula’s daughter” movie Abigail. Earlier this year, it was announced that a sequel is now moving forward, with Escape Room director Adam Robitel taking the helm of a Ready or Not 2 that Radio Silence, still on board as producers, has promised will be “an absolute banger.” Now, during an interview with ComicBook.com, Weaving has confirmed that she is “all in” on the sequel.

When the subject of Ready or Not 2 came up, Weaving told ComicBook.com, “ I’m all in. I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in. I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together. “

Ready or Not was written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. Weaving took on the role of a young woman who is invited on the night of her wedding by her new husband’s rich, eccentric family to participate in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival.

She was joined in the cast by Adam Brody, Mark O’Brien, Elyse Levesque, Henry Czerny, Melanie Scrofano, Kristian Bruun, Nicky Guadagni, John Ralston, Liam McDonald, Ethan Tavares, Hanneke Talbot, Celine Tsai, Daniela Barbosa, Andrew Anthony, and Andie MacDowell.

In addition to Escape Room and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Robitel directed The Taking of Deborah Logan and Insidious: The Last Key, and wrote Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension. Weaving is doing the press rounds to promote her action horror film Azrael, which is set to reach theatres on September 27th, and has recently been in Kentucky filming the romantic thriller Carolina Caroline.

Are you interested in Ready or Not 2, and are you glad to hear that Samara Weaving is “all in” on coming back to star in the sequel? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.