The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift’s new movie to launch alongside her new album via AMC Theatres

On the same day that bands like Castle Rat, Evalyn, Simon Shackleton, The Happy Fits, NewDad, Igorr, CARYS, and R. Missing drop new music, the Golden Cat Lady of Pop, Taylor Swift, is making headlines with news about her upcoming album and film release for Taylor Swift: The Life of a Showgirl. According to sources, AMC Theatres is stepping up to the plate to host T-Swizzle’s upcoming release, timed to open on the same day, October 3, as her new album.

Details about the film The Life of a Showgirl remain a mystery regarding its concept and direction. According to Deadline, Variance, which booked AMC on Swift’s 2023 concert movie, Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Movie, is again involved in the film project’s distribution. The outlet also states that Swift wants PLFs (premium large format screens), and the movie will only play Oct. 3, 4, and 5 at a minimum of four showtimes a day. Interestingly, PLF screens are already reserved that weekend for the re-release of Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water, A24’s The Smashing Machine, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. Does Tay-Tay have the power to push her way onto PLFs despite the real estate already being spoken for? Probably.

Taylor’s previous theatrical release, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie, earned $261.6M+ at the global box office, significantly increasing the pop princess’s wealth. Would you like to hear something insane? Taylor’s cat, Olivia Benson, has an estimated worth of $97 million, and that’s based on an old report. Think about that. Taylor’s cat makes more money than you or I will ever see in our lifetimes. I need to make my cat, Loki, her own Instagram.

Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, contains 12 new tracks:

The Fate of Ophelia

Elizabeth Taylor

Opalite

Father FIgure

Eldest Daughter

Ruin the Friendship

Actually Romantic

Wish List

Wood

Cancelled

Honey

The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)

Are you excited about Taylor’s new album? What do you think the movie is about? Is it another concert film? A visual companion movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.