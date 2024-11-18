The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th anniversary Leatherface and Hitchhiker action figures available for pre-order

Fifty-one years ago, director Tobe Hooper and his cast and crew spent a blisteringly hot Texas summer working to bring us one of the greatest horror films ever made, the 1974 classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (watch it HERE)… and to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the film, NECA is releasing new action figures of the Leatherface and Hitchhiker characters! These action figures won’t actually make their way onto collectors’ shelves until May 2025, but they’re available for pre-order through Entertainment Earth and Big Bad Toy Store.

Directed by Hooper from a script he wrote with Kim Henkel, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has the following synopsis: When Sally hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin, set out with their friends to investigate. After a detour to their family’s old farmhouse, they discover a group of crazed, murderous outcasts living next door. As the group is attacked one by one by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin, the survivors must do everything they can to escape.

The film stars Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Jim Siedow, Edwin Neal, William Vail, Teri McMinn, Allen Danziger, John Dugan, and Gunnar Hansen.

One new action figure from NECA is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 50th Anniversary Pretty Woman Leatherface 8″ Clothed Action Figure. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre! The classic 1974 slasher film by Tobe Hooper changed horror cinema forever. Own a piece of its history with this Leatherface clothed action figure from NECA! This anniversary edition figure is dressed in tailored fabric clothing similar to the retro toy lines that helped define the licensed action figure market in the 1970s. Wearing his infamous “Pretty Woman” mask and dress suit, the fully poseable 8-inch figure includes chainsaw and hammer accessories. Comes in window box packaging. You can pre-order that one through Entertainment Earth at THIS LINK and Big Bad Toy Store HERE.

The other is the Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 50th Anniversary Hitchhiker 8” Clothed Action Figure. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre! The classic 1974 slasher film by Tobe Hooper changed horror cinema forever. Own a piece of its history with this Hitchhiker clothed action figure from NECA! This anniversary edition figure of Nubbins Sawyer, the murderous cannibal, grave robber, and brother of Leatherface, is dressed in tailored fabric clothing similar to the retro toy lines that helped define the licensed action figure market in the 1970s. The fully poseable 8-inch figure includes camera, satchel, and straight razor accessories. Comes in window box packaging. That one can be pre-ordered through Entertainment Earth HERE and through Big Bad Toy Store HERE.

Images of the action figures can be seen below, and more can be found at the links.

Will you be buying either of these Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th anniversary action figures? Let us know by leaving a comment below.