Texas Chainsaw Massacre bidding war has Taylor Sheridan, Jordan Peele, Osgood Perkins, & more competing for the rights

Posted 3 hours ago
Bidding war over the Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights has Taylor Sheridan, Osgood Perkins, Jordan Peele, and others competing against each otherBidding war over the Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights has Taylor Sheridan, Osgood Perkins, Jordan Peele, and others competing against each other

Leatherface is a very popular guy. A few months ago, it was revealed that Legendary Pictures, the company behind the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre film that was released through the Netflix streaming service, had let their rights to make new films in the franchise lapse, so Verve, which currently represents the rights, are looking to “build out a multimedia strategy” for the franchise, with filmmakers, producers, and buyers looking to get involved. It was said that writer/director JT Mollner (Strange Darling) and producer Roy Lee (It) were among the interested parties, with actor Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) hoping to read the script if the project ended up in Mollner’s hands. Mollner quickly distanced himself from the whole thing, but apparently he is still in the running… and he has some serious competition. Deadline reports that five to eight studios and/or streamers are seeking the rights, with names in the mix including Jordan Peele’s company Monkeypaw, Osgood Perkins and Neon (as we heard last month), and even Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan!

Deadline hears that Texas native Taylor Sheridan is interested in serving as a producer on a future Texas Chainsaw Massacre project, but wouldn’t be writing or directing it. Osgood Perkins is hoping to have the chance to write a Chainsaw screenplay with The Strangers writer/director Bryan Bertino, and Perkins would then produce the film for Neon while Bertino would direct it. JT Mollner and Roy Lee have teamed up with A24 for a TV series pitch that would have Texas native Glen Powell involved, but not starring. If that doesn’t pan out, Lee also has a feature film pitch for a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie that would be set up at Netflix.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights are held by a company called Exurbia Films, which is run by Kim Henkel, the co-writer of the original movie, his son, Ian Henkel, and a producer named Pat Cassidy, who is called the “curator” of the TCM franchise on Instagram. Exurbia made $2.75 million from the rights deal that resulted in the 2022 film, and are reportedly hoping to get $3 million for the new deal. Official talks are expected to begin on Monday, with Verve and Exurbia fielding offers from interested collaborators. So the bidding war kicks off next week – and the situation brings to mind the tagline for the original film, “Who will survive, and what will be left of them?”

Who would you like to see land the rights to make the next Texas Chainsaw Massacre project? Taylor Sheridan, Osgood Perkins / Bryan Bertino / Neon, JT Mollner / Roy Lee / A24, Roy Lee / Netflix, Jordan Peele, or someone else entirely? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

