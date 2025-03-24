Strange Darling director JT Mollner comments on Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot rumor

Filmmaker JT Mollner has said that his father got him into “all things frightening” at a young age – and in fact, he and his dad have a seasonal business called the Freakling Bros. Horror Shows. Last year, Mollner brought us a great horror thriller called Strange Darling, which had Texas Chainsaw Massacre vibes to it at some times. So, when it was revealed last Friday that the Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights are up for grabs and Mollner was one of the parties interested in getting in on the Chainsaw action, it didn’t come as much of a surprise. Now we’re hearing that, while it may not have been a surprise, it also might not be true.

Verve, who currently represents the Texas Chainsaw Massacre rights, has let it be known that they’re “building out a multimedia strategy” for the franchise and “this is such a hot and iconic horror property, packages are preemptively being brought to Verve.” Deadline heard that JT Mollner and producer Roy Lee (It) are among those who want to work on a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre film. They also heard that, once Mollner has written his screenplay, the Texas born and raised Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) would like to read it, with an eye towards starring in and producing the project. Lionsgate, A24, and NEON are also pursuing the rights to make a Chainsaw movie.

Aspects of the report are probably true, but Mollner apparently took issue with some of it, because he took to social media to say:

Don’t believe everything you read. — JT Mollner (@jtmollner) March 22, 2025

He just didn’t specify which part of the report we shouldn’t believe, and didn’t say whether or not he wants to make a Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie.

I’m a bit bummed that the property is up for grabs again, because in February of 2024 we heard that a new sequel was in the works, going by the title Texas Chainsaw Legacy. Industry scooper Daniel Richtman reported, TEXAS CHAINSAW LEGACY delves into the tranquil facade of Oasis Oaks, a gated community nestled in rural Texas. Amidst the meticulously manicured lawns and vigilant security patrols, our protagonist family epitomizes suburban bliss. However, lurking just beyond the confines of this idyllic enclave lies an abandoned property, home to the infamous Leatherface and his macabre kin. As chaos descends upon Oasis Oaks, ordinary families are pitted against the savage Sawyers in a harrowing battle for survival, where the lines between good and evil blur in a chilling confrontation of familial horrors. I liked the sound of that, especially since Leatherface was going to be accompanied by some “macabre kin” this time around, since he went solo in Texas Chainsaw 3D and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. I also liked that this wouldn’t be another story about people on a road trip wandering into trouble, because there needs to be more Chainsaw movies that don’t involve road trippers. But apparently we’re not getting Texas Chainsaw Legacy, so we won’t get to see Leatherface and family cause trouble in a gated community.

Will we get to see a JT Mollner Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie instead? We’ll have to wait and see.