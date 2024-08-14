Strange Darling Review

PLOT: Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.

REVIEW: I feel like I often say: stay away from spoilers for this movie for the most pure experience. And that’s very true with films like Cuckoo and Longlegs relying on the mystery for their narrative to succeed. Yet I’d say there’s no film more deserving of this “going in blind” approach than Strange Darling. I question what I’ll even be able to talk about but it would be a disservice to any potential viewer to not let them go on the same journey that I did. Because Strange Darling is one of the most unique and riveting films of the year. And it deserves to be experienced completely fresh.

Presented in six chapters and out of sequential order, the narrative is delivered in a very unique way. A one-night stand at a motel turns into a fight for survival. There’s a serial killer and multiple people in their path of destruction. Going out of order immediately adds such intrigue to the story, because it signals to the viewer that they need to be paying close attention. It results in one of the most unique cat-and-mouse thrillers in existence, propped up by incredible performances and some truly stunning cinematography. In terms of the plot, that’s about all I’m comfortable with saying.

Kyle Gallner is among my favorite actors and his role as The Demon proves why. His performance is so layered and his attention to detail is rewarded with subsequent viewings. There’s a reason that Gallner has become a Scream King in recent years and it’s because he picks such interesting roles. His name being attached to any film is a quality seal of approval. Just as incredible is Willa Fitzgerald, who absolutely shines as The Lady. She makes every moment she’s on-screen can’t miss. Pairing these two together was a stroke of genius that is expertly paid off in Strange Darling. I could watch these two read a newspaper together and be entertained.

But the great casting exists outside of the two leads, with some truly fantastic side characters making this world feel living and breathing. Ed Begley Jr. and Barbara Hershey are great as two mountain hippies a little off their rocker. And I’m not sure there’s a better actor to establish a trustworthy cop than Steven Michael Quezada. He gives the film a ray of hope in a very cynical and mean story.

From The Lady running through the woods with a cover of Love Hurts blaring in the background, to the red lights of the motel room, the visuals are out of this world. Writer/Director JT Mollner formulated this story with the simple visual of that bloodied girl running through the woods, but what he was able to springboard that idea into is nothing short of remarkable. I love how much it plays with expectations throughout the whole runtime, never truly knowing what something or someone represents. This out-of-order narrative helps lean into this and adds a mystery to elements that would have been known had it been told sequentially. And it doesn’t just feel like a gimmick either, with it being expertly worked out from one scene to the next. This wasn’t a random shuffle of the deck.

The cinematography is consistently breathtaking, with actor Giovanni Ribisi getting behind the camera as the Director of Photography. I had no idea he had such an eye but he makes Strange Darling one of the best-looking horror films in recent memory. I was constantly stunned by the use of color, with bright red clothing used against the nature of Colorado. The visuals combine perfectly with the intimate sound design to really put the viewer right in the middle of this cat-and-mouse pursuit.

Strange Darling is the most daring film of the year. I wonder how it will hold up to those who are subsequently spoiled by the change in direction. I’d still argue it holds up incredibly well; I will just always be a proponent of maintaining the mystery. But I’m no fool and know that this absurdly positive review will cause some to have sky-high expectations. I hope the film manages to deliver in the same way that it did for me as this hit nearly every element of cinema that I love: wonderful performances, stellar visuals, and a narrative that makes me want to start the film over right as the credits roll. And there’s nothing better than that.

STRANGE DARLING IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON AUGUST 23RD, 2024.