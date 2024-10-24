Strange Darling is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in November

Just before Halloween back in 2022, it was announced that Willa Fitzgerald and Kyle Gallner – who both have experience working in the Scream franchise, as Fitzgerald was in the Scream TV series and Gallner appeared in the 2022 Scream movie – were set to star in the “cat and mouse thriller” Strange Darling . The movie was given a theatrical release back in August, and JoBlo’s own Tyler Nichols loved it; you can read his 9/10 review at THIS LINK. It was given a digital release at the start of this month. And soon, fans will have the chance to add copies of the film to their Blu-ray and DVD collections. Just after Halloween in 2024, on November 5th, to be exact, Strange Darling is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release, and copies are available for pre-order on Amazon.

Strange Darling was written and directed by J.T. Mollner (Outlaws and Angels). Filming took place in Portland, Oregon. The film was produced by former Miramax CEO Bill Block, Chris Ivan Cevic, Steven Schneider, Roy Lee, and actor Giovanni Ribisi, who also served as the director of photography.

Strange Darling will work best if viewers have as little information as possible going in. We previously heard that it has something to do with a spontaneous hookup gone terribly wrong . The official synopsis reveals that nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree . If you’re planning to watch the movie, try not to know anything more than that about it.

Fitzgerald and Gallner were joined in the cast by Oscar nominee Barbara Hershey (The Entity) and Emmy nominee Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul). According to IMDb, the cast of the film also features Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Bianca A. Santos (Ouija), Steven Michael Quezada (Breaking Bad), Eugenia Kuzmina (Bad Moms), Denise Grayson (The Social Network), and Duke Mollner – who happens to be the director’s father, and also had a role in Outlaws and Angels.

Will you be buying a copy of Strange Darling on Blu-ray and/or DVD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.