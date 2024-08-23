Interview: Giovanni Ribisi and writer/director JT Mollner Talk Their Mysterious Film, Strange Darling

Today sees the release of Strange Darling in theaters and if you’re a fan of cinema then you need to get your ass to a theater as soon as possible. Because there’s an element of the film that must be seen to be believed. And that’s not even getting into the wonderful performances from stars Kyle Gallner and Willa Fitzgerald. To give yourself the best chance, you absolutely need to see this opening weekend before someone on TikTok thinks they’re funny by spoiling it. There are few experiences so pure and so unique, that I have been practically shouting from the rooftops both: to never watch any promotion for the film, and to see it immediately. You can check out my absolutely glowing review HERE.

I had the privilege of speaking with writer/director JT Mollner as well as director of photography Giovanni Ribisi about the film. Given the very “don’t talk about the spoilers” nature of this talk, I was shocked at how they were able to skirt specifics. We were able to talk about some of the films that inspired Strange Darling, as well as the homework they gave the actors to help them get into their roles. This was an enlightening discussion as they clearly had a very creatively fulfilling experience from start to finish (not often a guarantee when making a movie). Thankfully we avoid all spoilers in the interview, so you’ll still be able to go in completely fresh.

Strange Darling plot: In Strange Darling, nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree. Written and directed by JT Mollner (Outlaws & Angels), Strange Darling stars Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch, Reacher), Kyle Gallner (Smile, Dinner in America), Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul, A Mighty Wind), and Barbara Hershey (Black Swan, Insidious).

STRANGE DARLING IS PLAYING IN THEATERS ON AUGUST 23RD, 2024.

Interview: Giovanni Ribisi and writer/director JT Mollner Talk Their Mysterious Film, Strange Darling
