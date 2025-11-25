Arrow Video unveils a new trailer for the upcoming 4K Blu-ray release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy

Cowabunga, dudes! The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies are getting a lot of love lately, as the 1990 Steve Barron film came back to theaters this past summer for its 35th anniversary and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze will be returning to big screens in March! Now, Arrow Video has released a new trailer for the upcoming 4K Blu-ray release of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy, which will arrive in time for the holidays on December 16. You can order a copy on their website HERE.

The description reads,

“A shell-shocking saga of mutants, martial arts and New York mayhem, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy brought comic book grit, practical effects wizardry and pizza-fuelled fun to a generation of moviegoers, helping turn four sewer-dwelling brothers into global pop culture icons.

Launching in 1990 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director Steve Barron’s gritty, high-energy adaptation of the underground comic became a box office phenomenon, fusing martial arts action, streetwise humor and the groundbreaking animatronics of Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. The 1991 sequel The Secret of the Ooze is an irresistibly fun second slice: a deep-dive into the turtles’ origins where new mutant foes Tokka and Rahzar are thrown in the mix… double the stakes, double the pizza! Rounding out the trilogy, 1993’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III sends the heroes in a half shell back to feudal Japan in a time-travel adventure full of samurai showdowns, ancient legends and comic chaos.

Restored in glorious 4K and packed with extras, this radical set celebrates the legacy of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael in one of the most iconic franchises of the era, blending innovative effects, comic-book heart and early ’90s attitude.”

3-DISC 4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restorations of all three films by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentations in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of all three films

Perfect bound collector’s booklet in the style of a Roy’s Pizza menu, featuring new writing on the films by Simon Ward, John Torrani and John Walsh

Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank and Roberto Rivera Padro

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original artwork from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the “Map of the Kappa Realm”, a stylised re-creation of the ancient scroll that appears in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Two additional double-sided foldout posters featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank and Roberto Rivera Padro

Eight character trading cards

Roy’s Pizza loyalty card

Four character stickers

DISC 1 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES

4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by Arrow Films approved by director Steve Barron

Two lossless stereo mixes (original theatrical mix and alternate “warrior” mix) plus newly remixed Dolby Atmos audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new commentary with director Steve Barron

Brand new commentary with comic book expert and podcast host Dave Baxter

Rising When We Fall, a newly filmed interview with director Steve Barron

Turtle Talk, a newly filmed interview with actors Robbie Rist, Brian Tochi, Ernie Reyes Jr and Kenn Scott

O’Neil on the Beat, a newly filmed interview with actor Judith Hoag

Wet Behind the Shells, a newly filmed interview with producer Simon Fields

Beneath the Shell, a newly filmed interview with puppet coordinator and second unit director Brian Henson, and Rob Tygner, puppeteer for both Splinter and Leonardo

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turf, a newly filmed featurette exploring the film’s locations in New York City and North Carolina

Alternate UK version with unique footage prepared for censorship reasons, presented in 4K via seamless branching

Alternate ending from VHS workprint

Alternate Korean footage

Theatrical trailers

Image gallery

DISC 2 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES II: THE SECRET OF THE OOZE

4K restoration of the film from the 35mm interpositive by Arrow Films

Original lossless stereo audio and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new commentary with director Michael Pressman moderated by filmmaker Gillian Wallace Horvat

John Du Prez to the Rescue, a newly filmed interview with composer of the trilogy John Du Prez

Hard Cores, a newly filmed interview with Kenny Wilson, mould shop supervisor at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop

The Secret of the Edit, a newly filmed interview with editor Steve Mirkovich

Behind the Shells, an archive featurette from 1991

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

DISC 3 – TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III

4K restoration of the film from the 35mm interpositive by Arrow Films

Original lossless stereo audio and optional DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new commentary with director Stuart Gillard

Daimyos & Demons, a newly filmed interview with actor Sab Shimono

Rebel Rebel, a newly filmed interview with actor Vivian Wu

Alternate UK opening

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery