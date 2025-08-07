TV News

Temuera Morrison urges fans to contact Lucasfilm to bring him back as Boba Fett

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Temuera Morrison, Boba FettTemuera Morrison, Boba Fett

Temuera Morrison has been a part of the Star Wars franchise for over twenty years, most notably playing Jango Fett, the Clone Troopers, and Boba Fett, but he’s not ready to call it quits. In fact, the actor urged the audience at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention (via Collider) to contact Lucasfilm to bring him back for more projects.

No,” Morrison said when asked if he had any Star Wars projects lined up. “We really have to treasure those moments now. All of you need to send a fax, or a letter or an email to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I’m sure they’d love to hear from everyone. Please give Daniel Logan and Temuera Morrison another chance and put them somewhere.

Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones and voiced the character in The Clone Wars, chimed in to roast his co-star as the “greediest person” in the franchise.

The crazy part with Star Wars is that you don’t know about filming anything until like, a week, or maybe two, or even less than that, right?” Logan said. “But the thing is, Temuera is the greediest person in Star Wars. He’s played so many characters, he’s got the most characters in ‘Star Wars,’ if you go down the line — from Jango, Boba, all of the Clones, Rex, Cody, Fives — he’s got the most characters in Star Wars.There’s going to be plenty of opportunities. Especially for this guy, especially with this era of Star Wars, like Ahsoka, and all this stuff set after Return of the Jedi.

Given the popularity of Boba Fett, it’s hard to imagine Lucasfilm not bringing the character back in some form. As it stands, Morrison’s last appearance in the franchise was as Captain Rex in an episode of Ahsoka.

Morrison can currently be seen reuniting with Jason Momoa (the pair played father and son in Aquaman) in Apple TV+’s Chief of War. The historical drama series follows Ka’iana (Momoa), a warrior who tries to unify the Hawaiian Islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. Our own Alex Maidy gave the series a rave review, calling it “one of the best series of the year and a masterpiece of storytelling.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Would you like to see Temuera Morrison return as Boba Fett (or Jango Fett or any of the Clone Troopers) in an upcoming Star Wars project?

Breaking News