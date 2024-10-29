Teri Garr dies: The Young Frankenstein, Tootsie, and Mr. Mom star was 79

We’re sad to report that Teri Garr, the gifted actress who starred in such classic films as Tootsie, Young Frankenstein, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has passed away at 79. According to her publicist, Heidi Schaeffer, Garr died of multiple sclerosis after struggling with health issues in recent years. She passed away on Tuesday, leaving a legacy behind that shines like she did on the silver screen.

Garr began her Hollywood journey with minor roles in Elvis Presley movies during the 1960s. She appeared in films like Viva Las Vegas and Roustabout and also in Pajama Party, which starred Annette Funicello, Tommy Kirk, and Elsa Lanchester. Garr appears in various classic TV series, such as Star Trek, Batman, That Girl, Mayberry, It Takes a Thief, Room 222, and more. Regardless of her role, Garr stood out, destined to climb the Hollywood ladder with show-stopping performances in major motion pictures around the corner.

Her star began to rise when she recurred on The Sonny and Cher Hour, followed by guest performances on M*A*S*H, The Odd Couple, The Bob Newhart Show, Barnaby Jones, and more. In 1974, she played Amy opposite Gene Hackman’s Harry Caul in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation. Her next role, starring as the assistant Inga in Mel Brooks’ horror/comedy Young Frankenstein, cemented her as an actress to book, leading to some of her most outstanding roles. Garr’s on-screen chemistry with Gene Wilder, Madeline Kahn, Marty Feldman, Peter Boyle, and Cloris Leachman was undeniable, with moviegoers continuing to fall for Garr’s blonde bombshell looks and commanding presence on the silver screen.

One of Teri Garr’s most notable roles was for Sydney Pollack’s 1982 cross-dressing comedy Tootsie, starring Dustin Hoffman as an unsuccessful actor who disguises himself as a woman to land a role on a trashy hospital-set soap opera. Garr plays Sandy Lester and co-stars in the soap alongside Hoffman’s Dorothy Michaels, eventually becoming Michael Dorsey’s (Hoffman) lover. The uproarious role led to Garr being nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar, though she lost to Jessica Lange.

Garr also enjoyed a hilarious working relationship with Late Night host David Letterman, whose infectious chemistry led to more than two dozen appearances on the program over 11 years. Letterman loved having Garr on the program, with audiences loving the couple’s flirty, fun, and creative interactions.

With over 150 acting credits, Teri Garr is a titan of the silver screen. She stars alongside Michael Keaton in the 1983 role-reversal comedy Mr. Mom, played Julie in Martin Scorsese’s After Hours, played Marge Nelson opposite Jeffrey Jones’ Dick Nelson in Greg Beeman’s 1992 sci-fi comedy Mom and Dad Save the World, and even voiced Mary McGinnis for the Batman Beyond animated TV series.

Michael Keaton Douglas shared a heartfelt post about his late co-star shortly after learning about her passing:

We here at JoBlo would like to extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Garr’s family, friends, and fans. While we will miss her smile, everlasting energy, and boundless kindness, her work and stories live on through those who cherish her most. Rest well, Ms. Garr, and safe travels to the Great Hereafter.