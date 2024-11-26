The Three Killer Pigs: Anson Williams and Brian Austin Green star in horror thriller

Anson Williams of Happy Days and Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills 90210 star in and produce The Three Killer Pigs

Anson Williams of Happy Days and Brian Austin Green of Beverly Hills, 90210 are teaming up to star in and produce the horror thriller The Three Killer Pigs , Deadline reports. Said to be an homage to Italian genre movies, the project is expected to start filming in Los Angeles at the beginning of next month.

Written and directed by Thomas J. Churchill, The Three Killer Pigs has the following synopsis: A local farmer is desperate and does the unthinkable in his attempt to get his precious livestock back. A blood oath is put in place when the killer pigs make their way back to where their nightmare began. Darkness shrouds the farmhouse and its occupants when the three piggies come home.

Williams and Green are joined in the cast by Robert LaSardo (The Mule), Tommy Morgan, Jr. (The Bridge to Nowhere), Sharna Burgess (Dancing with the Stars), Tank Jones (Amityville Uprising), James Pratt (Malibu Crush), Rachel Pizzolato (The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs), Dare Taylor (Evil Bong 666), Cody Renee Cameron (El Camino), Scott “Scott On Tape” Carman, Jody Quigley (Impuratus), Richard Gabai (Piranha Women), Sadie Katz (Wrong Turn 6), William McNamara (The 2nd), Robert Carradine (Revenge of the Nerds), Alyssa Mei Li, Savoy Bailey (Midnight Hustler), and Tony Crosetti (Lawmen: Bass Reeves).

Aleksandra Zorich Hunt is producing The Three Killer Pigs alongside Williams and Green. Burgess is a co-producer, as are Toni D’Antonio, Giuseppe Tissino, and Alessandra Manias. Guy Quigley’s ThunderSmoke Media firm earns an executive producer credit. David M. Parks is the cinematographer.

Dario Argento collaborator Marco Werba (Giallo) will be providing the score for the film. Marcel Banks and Anaglyph Studios are handling the special FX creature design.

Deadline notes that The Three Killer Pigs is the first in a planned slate of projects from producing partners Aleksandra Zorich Hunt and Thomas J. Churchill under their Church Hill / AZ Pure Productions banner. Churchill has previously directed A System Devoured, Emerging Past, The Day of the Living Dead, Check Point, The Rack Pack, Nation’s Fire, The Step Daddy, The Amityville Harvest, Big Freaking Rat, The Business of Christmas, The Amityville Moon, Amityville Uprising, The Godfather Buck, and Devilreaux.

Does The Three Killer Pigs sound interesting to you? Share your thoughts on this Anson Williams / Brian Austin Green horror thriller by leaving a comment below.