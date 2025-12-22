The Asylum mockbuster The Anacondas has been given a digital release

The Asylum has brought us many mockbusters over the years, including Ballerina Assassin, Morgan: Killer Doll, The Jolly Monkey, The Twisters, Road Wars: Max Fury, The Exorcists, Bullet Train Down, Jurassic Domination, Top Gunner, Top Gunner: Danger Zone, Battle Star Wars, Alien Predator, Triassic World, Tomb Invader, Atlantic Rim, Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, Almighty Thor, Thor: God of Thunder, AVH: Alien vs. Hunter, Transmorphers, Snakes on a Train, The Da Vinci Treasure, War of the Worlds, Hillside Cannibals, Battle for Pandora, Pandora: Fire and Ice, Predator: Wastelands, and many more. On December 25th, Sony’s Columbia Pictures will be giving a theatrical release to a comedic reboot of the “nature run amok” thriller Anaconda – so The Asylum has swooped in a given a digital release to a mockbuster called The Anacondas ! You can watch the trailer in the embed above, and if you want to watch the full movie, it can be rented on Amazon for $2.99, or purchased for $9.99.

Synopsis and Cast

The Anacondas was directed by Marcel Walz (Garden of Eden) from a screenplay by Ryan Ebert (Shark Side of the Moon) and Marc Gottlieb (Ape X Mecha Ape: New World Order). The film has the following synopsis: Explorers in Mexico uncover the ruins of an ancient snake-worshiping civilization. Celebration turns to horror when they awaken an ever-growing anaconda, starved of human sacrifices for centuries. Now, the team must band together to survive.

The cast includes Dominic Keating (Star Trek: Enterprise), Danielle Titus (Jurassic Reborn), Bix Krieger (V/H/S/Beyond), Hannah Hueston (Curse of the Re-Animator), Jordan Iverach (Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo), Philipp Karner (Like You Mean It), Maureen Kedes (Gingersnap Christmas), Marcus Mannis (Ballerina Assassin), Brian Russell (The Sintern), Andrew Tong (Airplane 2025), and Michael James Vargas (Fighting Olympus).

In addition to the new reboot, the original Anaconda movie spawned a handful of sequels, including Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid, Anaconda 3: Offspring, and Anacondas: Trail of Blood, plus the crossover Lake Placid vs. Anaconda. There was also a Chinese remake, which centered on a group of circus performers as they battle a giant snake.