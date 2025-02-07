Adam Green to direct shark thriller The Ascent

Adam Green is best known for directing three of the four films that make up the Hatchet slasher franchise, but many fans feel that his best movie is actually the 2010 survival thriller Frozen. And while we’re anxiously waiting to hear when Hatchet 5 is going to go into production, it makes the wait a little easier to know that Green is taking a step back into Frozen territory to helm a survival thriller called The Ascent . While Frozen had its characters in danger of being eaten by wolves, The Ascent is going to be putting its characters in a dangerous situation involving sharks.

Deadline reports that Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, and Volodymyr Artemenko’s production banner Simple House Films is launching an international sales arm, headed up by Anastazja Bankowska, at the European Film Market this year, and the first project on Bankowska’s slate is The Ascent, which will be presented to potential buyers at the EFM.

The story centers on a group of friends who arrive in Europe for a glamorous but daring destination wedding. The fun and games turn into a nightmare when they find themselves precariously suspended above shark infested waters and in a battle for survival.

Deadline notes that “Simple House Films launched last year as an international independent production company, dedicated to developing and producing diverse films, and being a platform for diverse stories and voices. Bramich, Hamilton, and Artemenko run the company as Co-Founders and Co-CEOs.” Now that they’re launching a sales arm, Artemenko provided the following statement: “ We are thrilled to have a platform to produce and deliver important stories to audiences and work with talented and creative individuals across the industry. We are thrilled at the opportunity to launch an international sales unit into the marketplace and work alongside Anastazja Bankowska with the goal of delivering high quality theatrical films to the marketplace’s global audience. “

