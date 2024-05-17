Hatchet: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook includes all 4 films

Dark Sky Films has announced that they’re launching Dark Sky Selects, “ a new specialty label bringing some of our best films to the collector’s market with limited edition packaging, restored transfers and new special features. These new limited editions will offer die-hard fans and collectors new upgrades of many of their longtime favorite Dark Sky Films, produced for the purpose of making the definitive edition of these classics and modern favorites. ” Their first release through this label is the Hatchet: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook , which brings all four films in the Hatchet franchise together in one package for the first time. This steelbook will be released in June, and copies are available for pre-order on the Dark Sky Selects website.

The 5-disc Hatchet: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook will include nearly two hours of new bonus features. Here’s the information: Unleashed at a time when the fun of 80s slashers had all but disappeared from the cinematic landscape, Hatchet ushered in a new era of terror with its unapologetic brutality and introduction of Victor Crowley, the modern bogeyman, who ruthlessly hunts those who dare tread into his swamp. With each installment, the stakes escalate, delivering bigger, bloodier scares and a relentless barrage of inventive kills. So gather all your pieces, because it’s time to return to his swamp and learn once and for all that some legends truly never die.

The set will also include two brand new bonus pieces, Hatchet: Swamp Tales and Production Journals. This bonus material will be available exclusively with the Hatchet Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook. This is the first of many iconic Dark Sky titles that will be available this year. Additional limited-edition releases of fan favorite films and merch will be announced throughout the year, which will only be available direct to consumer at DarkSkySelects.com

Every film in the Hatchet franchise was written by Adam Green, who also directed each of the films except for Hatchet III, where B.J. McDonnell took the helm. The Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook contains Hatchet (2007), Hatchet II (2010), Hatchet III (2013), and Victor Crowley (2017). The slasher Victor Crowley is played in all of the films by genre icon Kane Hodder.

I’m hoping this won’t be the “complete” collection for very long, as I would really like to see Green get around to making Hatchet 5 soon, but it will be cool for fans to be able to add this set to their collections while we wait for a next sequel.

Will you be buying the Hatchet: The Complete Collection Limited Edition Steelbook? Let us know by leaving a comment below.