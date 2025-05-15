Mr. Wolf and his crew hatch a Mission: Impossible-like scheme to prove they’ve gone legit in The Bad Guys 2 trailer

What’s the point of turning over a new leaf if no one believes you’ve gone legit? Getting right with your inner demons is enough, but honestly, you want others to know you’ve changed. Plus, how are you supposed to build a new life and reputation for yourself if others doubt your sincerity and transformation into someone willing and able to do the right thing? In the latest trailer for The Bad Guys 2, Mr. Wolf and his crew of criminals turned do-gooders discover how difficult it is to rewrite the past while remaining on the straight and narrow.

In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation‘s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, which has soared from 8 million to over 30 million copies sold since the first film’s release in 2022, The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, SAG award nominee Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, SAG award nominee Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Grammy winner Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Emmy winner Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs.”

A rising comedic trio joins the returning voice cast as The Bad Girls, including Danielle Brooks (A Minecraft Movie, The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film, The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Emmy nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

Other outstanding cast members include Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins, and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit.

In the latest trailer for The Bad Guys 2, Mr. Wolf and his gang become part of a nefarious plot orchestrated by The Bad Girls. With their hard-fought reputations on the line, the former felons must figure out how to do the job while also sabotaging it from the inside. The dilemma demands a clever plan, disguises, double-crosses, and abs! Lots of abs!

Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys 2 alongside co-director JP Sans, based on the books by Aaron Blabey.

The Bad Guys 2 comes to theaters on August 1, 2025.