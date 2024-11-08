The Batman spinoff series focusing on Barry Keoghan’s Joker is reportedly in the works

Update: This rumor has been debunked by James Gunn.

Original Article: Here’s some news that’s sure to put a smile on your face. According to Devin Faraci’s Marvelvision podcast, a spinoff series tied to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Barry Keoghan’s Joker, is reportedly in development. The rumor has been picked up by industry insider Jeff Sneider, who says the show is positioned between The Batman Part II and The Batman Part III. Keoghan’s Joker would star as the main villain of the series after playing a “Hannibal Lecter-like role” in The Batman universe, only appearing as a phantom of Arkham Asylum with deep ties to the Dark Knight.

Keoghan’s Joker appears a deleted scene from 2022’s The Batman, in which Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader visits the Jester of Genocide in Arkham Asylum to get his unique take on Gotham’s latest villain, Riddler. Reeves cut the scene from The Batman’s final version, though the intense scene arrived online shortly after the film’s release. The scene gives audiences a taste of Keoghan’s Joker, a scarred madman who enjoys toying with the Dark Knight’s emotions while offering a cryptic analysis of Gotham’s rogues. The scene gives audiences a taste of the madness and manipulation to come from Keoghan’s Clown Prince of Crime.

While DC’s The Penguin is a crowd-pleaser and ratings darling, a Joker-centric spinoff could be a risky move. Keoghan’s Joker is a fascinating figure. However, fans could be Jokered-out after Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux bombed at the box office and on PVOD. It remains unclear if the Joker spinoff series would land at HBO or Max, though who could tell the difference between the two these days? Keoghan also says his Joker could have a limited appearance in The Batman Part II, possibly setting up a scenario to launch the series.

What do you think about Barry Keoghan’s Joker possibly getting his own spinoff series? Is there another Batman villain you’d like to see get their own show? Personally, I’m dying for a Clayface movie or television series, but he’s not exactly a “grounded” villain. I suppose we’ll need to wait and see if anything comes from this rumor. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.