The Bear season 4 trailer: Emmy-winning FX on Hulu series returns in June

Too often these days, viewers have to endure long waits between seasons of their favorite TV shows – so it’s refreshing to see that some still have consistency, even if they’re not on a network. One of those consistent shows is the FX on Hulu series The Bear , which premiered back on June 23, 2022. The second season followed on June 22, 2023; the third on June 26, 2024; and now fans are looking forward to the premiere of the ten-episode fourth season on June 25, 2025. With that date right around the corner, a trailer for The Bear season 4 has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear has racked up over twenty Primetime Emmy Awards over its run so far, including one win for Outstanding Comedy Series. Here’s the set-up: Talented young chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto inherits his family’s Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother, Michael. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in Michelin-starred restaurants. He is left to deal with his brother’s unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

The cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, and Jon Bernthal.

In Season 4, Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) push forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome.

Are you a fan of The Bear, and will you be tuning in to watch season 4? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below. I have to admit, I have not seen a single episode of this show yet, but I do intend to check it out at some point. (I only just started watching Dexter last year, so sometimes it takes me a while to get around to these things.)