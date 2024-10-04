The Beast in Me: Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, & more join Claire Danes in Netflix mystery thriller

Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, and more have joined Claire Danes in the cast of the Netflix mystery thriller The Beast in Me

Claire Danes (Homeland) may have turned down the role of Pamela Voorhees in Peacock’s upcoming Friday the 13th streaming series Crystal Lake, but back in March she did sign on to star in the mystery thriller limited series The Beast in Me for Netflix. Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) joined Danes in the cast back in August, and now Deadline has revealed the names of four more cast members. They are: Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Natalie Morales (No Hard Feelings), David Lyons (Truth Be Told), and Tim Guinee (Horizon: An American Saga).

Created, written, and executive produced by Gabe Rotter, who previously worked on The X-Files, The Beast in Me has the following synopsis: Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Snow will be playing Nina, Nile’s spouse; Morales is Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife; Lyons’ character is FBI agent Brian Abbot; and Guinee will play Wrecking Ball, an intimidating presence in Nile’s life. It’s not surprising to hear that the guy is intimidating, given that he’s called Wrecking Ball.

Rotter and Danes serve as executive producers on the show alongside Conaco’s Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger, director Antonio Campos, writer Daniel Pearle (American Crime Story), Jodie Foster and Caroline Baron, and showrunner Howard Gordon, whose previous credits include Homeland, 24, and The X-Files. Gordon is executive producing through his company Teakwood Lane Productions. 20th Television is the studio behind the project.

The set-up sounds interesting and a solid cast has been assembled for the show, so I’m looking forward to seeing how The Beast in Me is going to turn out.

