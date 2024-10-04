The Beast in Me: Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, & more join Claire Danes in Netflix mystery thriller

Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, and more have joined Claire Danes in the cast of the Netflix mystery thriller The Beast in Me

By
Claire Danes

Claire Danes (Homeland) may have turned down the role of Pamela Voorhees in Peacock’s upcoming Friday the 13th streaming series Crystal Lake, but back in March she did sign on to star in the mystery thriller limited series The Beast in Me for Netflix. Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) joined Danes in the cast back in August, and now Deadline has revealed the names of four more cast members. They are: Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Natalie Morales (No Hard Feelings), David Lyons (Truth Be Told), and Tim Guinee (Horizon: An American Saga).

Created, written, and executive produced by Gabe Rotter, who previously worked on The X-Files, The Beast in Me has the following synopsis: Since the tragic death of her young son, acclaimed author Aggie Wiggs (Danes) has receded from public life, unable to write, a ghost of her former self. But she finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis (Rhys), a famed and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance. At once horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively hunting for the truth – chasing his demons while fleeing her own – in a game of cat and mouse that might turn deadly.

Snow will be playing Nina, Nile’s spouse; Morales is Shelley, Aggie’s ex-wife; Lyons’ character is FBI agent Brian Abbot; and Guinee will play Wrecking Ball, an intimidating presence in Nile’s life. It’s not surprising to hear that the guy is intimidating, given that he’s called Wrecking Ball.

Rotter and Danes serve as executive producers on the show alongside Conaco’s Conan O’Brien, Jeff Ross, and David Kissinger, director Antonio Campos, writer Daniel Pearle (American Crime Story), Jodie Foster and Caroline Baron, and showrunner Howard Gordon, whose previous credits include Homeland, 24, and The X-Files. Gordon is executive producing through his company Teakwood Lane Productions. 20th Television is the studio behind the project.

The set-up sounds interesting and a solid cast has been assembled for the show, so I’m looking forward to seeing how The Beast in Me is going to turn out.

Does The Beast in Me sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Best Saw Traps: We look back at the franchise’s gnarliest moments
Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson says Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be bigger and scarier than the first movie
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 will be bigger and scarier than the first movie
There will be two special presentations of The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs this month, including a Friday the 13th double feature
2 Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs specials set for October, including a Friday the 13th double feature with Adrienne King
We're making our way through the spooky season now, so this week's JoBlo TV roundup leans into horror and thriller territory
JoBlo TV roundup: Check out the free movies we shared this week! It Hatched, Curse of the Scarecrow, and more
View All

About the Author

16044 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Netflix News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles