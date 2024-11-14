The Beast: Renny Harlin directing action flick starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman

Deadline reports that Renny Harlin will direct The Beast, starring Samuel L. Jackson. In fact, Harlin is already halfway through the eight-week shoot in Madrid and Spain’s Canary Islands, and he wasn’t even the original director. James Madigan, second unit director on The Meg, was previously set to helm the action flick. No reason was given for his exit.

The Beast refers to the Presidential limousine, which is an impenetrable tank stocked with grenades, shotguns, armour plating, and bullet-and-bombproofing. In addition to Jackson, The Beast also stars Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad) and Guy Burnett (Oppenheimer). “ When a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a coup against the U.S. presidency, the President (Jackson) uncovers the extent of The Beast’s highly classified offensive capabilities, ” reads the synopsis of The Beast. “ Separated from his wife, the President must learn to control The Beast — and the monster inside himself — in order to save his life, the life of Secret Service agent Taft (Kinnaman), and America. “

In a statement, Harlin said: “ Sam is not just one of those screen icons, but also a dear friend, and joining forces for another action extravaganza has me inspired beyond belief. Joel Kinnaman is another magnetic talent and a good friend as well. Once in a while a new writer with a fresh voice comes along and Umair Aleem has given us a script bursting with original action, and characters who draw from a deep well of emotions. I know that this team is up to something truly special and ready to unleash The Beast. ” Harlin memorably directed Jackson in Deep Blue Sea, one of my favourite shark movies.

Producer Keith Kjarval added, “ Having been a fan of Renny’s classic films as far back as I can remember and now helping him reteam with Sam Jackson — who together created numerous audience pleasers — and then adding the stunning artist that is Joel Kinnaman, I have no doubt this film will become yet another classic from this duo. “

Harlin most recently directed The Strangers: Chapter 1 and is on post on Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 of the slasher trilogy. We don’t know exactly when the second installment will drop, but a teaser trailer released last month said it was coming soon.