Interviews: Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, and more talk the pitfalls of sibling rivalry and murder for The Better Sister

Having an estranged sibling is difficult enough without adding murder to the mix. In The Better Sister, Chloe (Jessica Biel) and Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) avoid each other at all costs, but when the murder of Adam (Corey Stoll), a mutual lover, forces them together to confront their pasts, old skeletons escape closets, and the list of suspects gets longer. The Better Sister, created by Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado, based on the novel by Alafair Burke, blends murder with shady corporate dealings and the opening of old familial wounds. We recently got to talk with the creators and cast about this entertaining whodunit, shedding more light on a grim series of unfortunate events.

We spoke with Jessica Biel (Chloe) and Elizabeth Banks throughout the interview about establishing their sisterly screen chemistry and how that bond translates to an off-screen friendship. We also spoke to Lorraine Toussaint and Corey Stoll about scene-stealing and playing a character who only exists in memory. PLUS – check back in a few days for EVEN MORE Better Sister interviews, including Kim Dickens and many more as this twisty show picks up a serious following (read our REVIEW)

Here’s the official synopsis for The Better Sister courtesy of Prime Video:

The Better Sister is an electric thriller based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, who will also be consulting on the series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Biel) moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side, while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets.

The Better Sister is now airing on Amazon Prime Video.