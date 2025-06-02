The Grabber comes calling from beyond the grave in a chilling trailer and poster for Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone 2

Netflix isn’t the only studio dropping surprise content on fans this weekend. On Sunday evening during the CCXP Festival in Mexico City, Blumhouse revealed a chilling trailer and poster for The Black Phone 2, the sequel to Scott Derrickson’s 2021 horror film starring Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a child serial killer with a mysterious phone in the basement of the prison where he keeps his victims.

Based on a short story by Joe Hill, The Black Phone is centered on Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on ensuring that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

The Black Phone 2 trailer is terrifyingly trippy, with Hawke’s Grabber returning in a seemingly metaphysical capacity, at least at first. As the mystery surrounding the Grabber’s fate takes hold, Finn must come face to face with the killer he thought was dead and buried.

Scott Derrickson wrote the screenplay for the first film with C. Robert Cargill, and Derrickson and Cargill also wrote the script for The Black Phone 2. They’re also producing the sequel with Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Ryan Turek. The sequel will see the return of Mason Thames (How to Train Your Dragon) as Finney Shaw, Madeleine McGraw (Secrets of Sulphur Springs) as Finney’s sister, Gwen, and Jeremy Davies (Justified) as their dad, Terrence. Ethan Hawke (Moon Knight) will be reprising the role of the child killer known as The Grabber. Miguel Mora (The Black Phone) returns as the brother of one of The Grabber’s victims. At the same time, Demián Bichir of The Hateful Eight plays a camp supervisor, while Arianna Rivas (Prom Dates) plays Bichir’s niece. Anna Lore (Final Destination: Bloodlines), Maev Beaty (Beau is Afraid), and Graham Abbey (Under the Banner of Heaven) are recent additions to the cast.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Black Phone 2 courtesy of Blumhouse:

“Ethan Hawke returns to the most sinister role of his career as The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family’s history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.”

What do you think about The Black Phone 2 trailer? Let us know in the comments section below. The Black Phone 2 answers the call in theaters on October 17, 2025.