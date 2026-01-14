Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban clash on a remote island in the shockingly violent trailer for The Bluff

After a relatively quiet start to the new year, filmmaker Frank E. Flowers is hitting action enthusiasts with a nail-biting trailer for The Bluff, a shockingly violent thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Varanasi, Heads of State, The Matrix Resurrections) and Karl Urban (The Boys, Mortal Kombat 2, Dredd). Today’s trailer portrays The Bluff as a non-stop thrill ride, blending historical context with modern cinematic flair, featuring gripping sword fights, tactical traps, and bloody brawls. Amazon‘s official press release states that The Bluff is an action-adventure experience that you can enjoy with friends and family, reminding you of the lengths you would go to protect the ones you love.

What’s The Bluff about?

“Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) thought she had escaped her violent past as a pirate, finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her loving husband T.H. (Ismael Cruz Cordova), their son Isaac (Vedanten Naidoo) and her sister-in-law Elizabeth (Safia Oakley-Green). But when her notorious former captain, Connor (Karl Urban), arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff; a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.”

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, with a script co-written by Joe Ballarini, The Bluff brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff. Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Angela Russo-Otstot, through their production company AGBO, serve as producers on the film.

Let the hype and bloodlust begin!

I was initially apprehensive about The Bluff. At first glance, I thought it was another “love interest gets fridged, man takes revenge” yarn. Yawn! However, Ercell (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) quickly turns the tables on her attackers, revealing a killer instinct that’s both shocking and extraordinary. Once she started kicking ass, I immediately sat up in my chair and howled as she dispatched one goon after the other with unbridled rage. I’m adding The Bluff to my must-watch list for 2026, and thankfully, we don’t have long to wait, as the film will be available on Prime Video starting February 25, 2026.

