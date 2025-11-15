Varanasi: Director SS Rajamouli reveals title and first glimpse at his follow-up to RRR

Days after revealing a gorgeous poster and details for Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ character Mandakini, RRR director SS Rajamouli is back to tempt fans of his over-the-top action stylings with Varanasi, which is set to arrive in theaters on March 25, 2027, during the Good Friday weekend. Rajamouli revealed Varanasi today at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, which drew a crowd of 50,000 people. Entry was only allowed for fans with special passport-style passes, which are now considered collectibles.

Beginning in Varanasi in 512 CE, then transitioning to 2027 CE, as an asteroid named Shambhavi looms. The teaser jumps to several locations across time and space, including Antarctica and Africa. We even get a brief look at Hanuman in 72000 BCE. The teaser concludes in Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, where Mahesh Babu’s character Rudra announces his arrival with an intimidating war cry while riding atop a painted white bull, a razor-sharp Trishul in hand.

Varanasi is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. Rajamouli’s style is dynamic and engaging, with eye-popping visuals and brilliant action choreography to match. Varanasi stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

While we don’t know much about the story yet, Varanasi is the biggest Indian production of all time and is a globe-trotting adventure inspired by the Indiana Jones and James Bond franchises.

Earlier, on Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday, Rajamouli unveiled the actor’s first look — a rugged chest adorned with a rudraksh mala, trishul, and Nandi pendant — sparking buzz about the film’s mythological elements.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will also feature as Kumbha, described by Rajamouli as “sinister and ruthless,” with his look showing him seated in a high-tech wheelchair dressed in black.

A new poster revealed on Wednesday features Priyanka as a badass, wearing a yellow saree, her feet sandaled, as she lets loose with one bullet after another. If you look closely, you can see bullets whizzing past Priyanka’s sturdy frame, a few catching her flesh as they fly by at blinding speed.

You can check out the new posters for Varanasi below, including the one of Jonas as Mandakini. Are you excited to see the latest film project from SS Rajamouli? Let us know in the comments.