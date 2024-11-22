The Boroughs: Dee Wallace, Ed Begley Jr., Jane Kaczmarek, & more cast in Duffer Brothers Netflix series

Dee Wallace, Ed Begley Jr., Jane Kaczmarek, and more have been cast in the Netflix series The Boroughs, produced by the Duffer Brothers

A year and a half ago, Netflix announced they had given a series order to The Boroughs , a supernatural mystery show that’s executive produced by Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers. A couple of months ago, they revealed an impressive cast had been assembled: Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home) plays Sam, Geena Davis (Blink Twice) plays Renee, Alfre Woodard (Salem’s Lot) plays Judy, Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story) plays Wally, Clarke Peters (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) plays Art, and Bill Pullman (Independence Day) plays Jack. Now, the names of more cast members have been revealed. Variety reports that the previously announced actors have been joined by Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul), Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle), Rafael Casal (Loki), Eric Edelstein (Twin Peaks: The Return), and Mousa Hussein Kraish (American Gods).

Details on the characters the new additions will be playing have not been revealed.

Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), who also serve as showrunners, The Boroughs has the following logline: In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.

Hilary Leavitt, who works at the Duffers’ production company Upside Down Pictures, is also an executive producer on this series. Ben Taylor (Sex Education) is on board to executive produce and will be directing multiple episodes, including the pilot. The first season will consist of eight episodes.

The Duffer Brothers had this to say about The Boroughs: “ We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching. “

Addiss and Matthews added: “ We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. Working alongside the Duffer Brothers (who are pretty good at making shows) and their team has been a dream come true. They bring the perfect balance of heart and horror to our story. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs. “

Does The Boroughs sound interesting to you? What do you think of the cast of the show? Let us know by leaving a comment below.