The Bride!: Peter Sarsgaard expects Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake to be controversial

A couple of years ago, word leaked out that Maggie Gyllenhaal was set to write and direct a film called The Bride! , a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (watch it HERE). Once thought to be set up at the Netflix streaming service, this one is actually happening at Warner Bros., and the studio has set the film for a theatrical release on March 6, 2026. That’s a longer wait than initially expected, as the movie had previously been scheduled for an October 2025 release – and during an interview with Deadline, cast member Peter Sarsgaard (who also happens to be married to Gyllenhaal) said that he expects the movie to be controversial when it does make its way out into the world.

Gyllenhaal has assembled a strong cast for the film that includes, in addition to Sarsgaard, Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, and her brother Jake Gyllenhaal, with Jessie Buckley as The Bride and Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster. The Bride! has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

This isn’t a Universal project, but it wouldn’t be the first Bride of Frankenstein remake to be made by a different company. In 1985, Columbia Pictures brought us another movie simply called The Bride, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva (the bride) and Clancy Brown as Viktor (the monster). A few years ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to star in a similar project called Bride for A24 and Apple, but that still hasn’t made it into production.

Sarsgaard told Deadline, “ I’m going to say that it’s going to be controversial. I mean, it’s very punk. It’s very radical in some ways, and the main characters in it are very imperfect. It’s also a love story, basically. It’s about the monster in all of us. ” He denied the rumors that the movie is a musical, but did admit that there are some dance routines.

