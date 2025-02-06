The ‘Burbs series adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and more to the cast

The TV series update of The ‘Burbs adds Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, and the more to the cast, which has Keke Palmer in the lead

The Peacock streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for The Burbs, a contemporary series adaptation of the 1989 movie of the same name (which starred Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher). A few months ago, it was announced that Keke Palmer (Nope) is set to star in and executive produce the series – and now, Deadline has revealed that Palmer is being joined in the cast by Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise), Julia Duffy (Newhart), Paula Pell (Girls5eva), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows), and Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale, Dead to Me) is writing and executive producing the series. Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple, with Palmer playing the wife, returning to the husband’s (Whitehall) childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

In addition to Palmer and Hughey, executive producers on the show include Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door, and Rachel Shukert. Dana Olsen, the writer of the 1989 film, Amy Aniobi, Zora Bikangaga, and Neil Reynolds serve as co-executive producers. Nzingha Stewart (Daisy Jones & The Six) will direct the first episode and is another executive producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio behind the series. Filming will take place in Los Angeles at the same location as the original film, the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood.

The ‘Burbs was directed by Joe Dante. When asked for his reaction to the TV series announcement, Dante said, “ I think my actual comment was, ‘How are they going to make a whole TV series out of that story?’ As opposed to, ‘I want to be the one to do it. ’Good luck to them. It’s kind a one-off story…It’s always nice when things have a shelf life. “

Are you interested in seeing how The ‘Burbs is going to work as a series? What do you think of the new casting announcement? Let us know by leaving a comment below.