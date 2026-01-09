TV Trailers

The 'Burbs TV series starring Keke Palmer unveils a full trailer ahead of February premiere

Posted 4 hours ago
A trailer has been released for the Peacock TV series version of the '80s cult classic The 'Burbs, which stars Keke Palmer this time aroundA trailer has been released for the Peacock TV series version of the '80s cult classic The 'Burbs, which stars Keke Palmer this time around

In the final months of 2024, the Peacock streaming service gave a straight-to-series order for The ‘Burbs, a contemporary TV series adaptation of the 1989 movie of the same name (which starred Tom Hanks and Carrie Fisher). The eight-episode season made its way through production so quietly, I had forgotten that this was even happening – until a month ago, when a teaser trailer for the show dropped online, along with the announcement that all eight episodes will be available to watch on Peacock as of Sunday, February 8th. Now, a full trailer for the show has arrived and can be seen in the embed above.

Cast and synopsis

Keke Palmer (Nope) stars in and executive produces the series and is joined in the cast by Jack Whitehall (Jungle Cruise), Julia Duffy (Newhart), Paula Pell (Girls5eva), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows), Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall), Justin Kirk (Weeds), Kyrie McAlpin (Cheaper by the Dozen), Danielle Kennedy (Man on the Inside), and Randy Oglesby (For All Mankind).

Celeste Hughey (Palm Royale, Dead to Me) is writing and executive producing the series. Set in present-day suburbia, The ‘Burbs follows a young couple, with Palmer playing the wife, returning to the husband’s (Whitehall) childhood home. Their world is upended when new neighbors move in next door, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.

Same filming location as the original

In addition to Palmer and Hughey, executive producers on the show include Brian Grazer, Kristen Zolner, and Natalie Berkus for Imagine Entertainment, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson for Fuzzy Door, and Rachel Shukert. Dana Olsen, the writer of the 1989 film, Amy Aniobi, Zora Bikangaga, and Neil Reynolds serve as co-executive producers. Nzingha Stewart (Daisy Jones & The Six) directed the first episode and is another executive producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio behind the series.

Filming took place in Los Angeles at the same location as the original film, the backlot of Universal Studios Hollywood.

The original The ‘Burbs was directed by Joe Dante. When asked for his reaction to the TV series announcement, Dante said, “I think my actual comment was, ‘How are they going to make a whole TV series out of that story?’ As opposed to, ‘I want to be the one to do it. ’Good luck to them. It’s kind a one-off story…It’s always nice when things have a shelf life.

While the teaser seemed promising, everything about this full trailer fell a little flat for me. Take a look at the trailer, then let us know what you thought of it by leaving a comment below.

